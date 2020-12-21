Worried Psychiatrist Calls on French Law Enforcement

Call to the forces of law and order, sent by a very worried psychiatrist

PROFESSION GENDARME

A psychiatric doctor, whose name we will not mention for the moment, sends us an appeal to the Forces of Law and Order, which we publish here in the hope that it will be heard by everyone:

CITIZENS LAW ENFORCEMENT

For the past ten months, we have been living in a regime that reduces our individual liberties. Fundamental rights such as the freedom to come and go freely, the freedom to assemble or to work are no longer guaranteed. The measures taken by the government are plunging millions of people in France into poverty.

The government is lying to us.

It has lied about masks, ineffective when they were unavailable and then compulsory when they were available, about treatments that are inexpensive and effective in the early stages and which many countries have used successfully, about the usefulness of the mask outdoors and the need for lockdown when it only produces distress and poverty without putting an end to the presence of the virus.

We are experiencing a succession of restrictions on our freedoms decided in a manner that is as opaque (defense committee) as it is arbitrary, in spite of the men of science and our eminent specialists in infectiology, immunology and genetics.

The world proposed by the government is a masked world of permission to circulate, of child abuse, of abuse of students deprived of classes, deprived of all leisure and all possibility of conviviality.

The set of measures follows no other logic than the destruction of the social and family fabric.

It lies about vaccines being the only solution to the crisis. These vaccines are useless (current lethality of Covid 0.05%, risk of unknown side effects), dangerous (new technology never tested on humans except in the context of gene therapy), and do not provide masks or barrier gestures.

You should know that for all the elements mentioned here, complaints have been filed by lawyers for sequestration (confinement is not justified), torture (masks inflicted on children over 6 years old when they are deleterious), and crimes against humanity (since the treatments exist but are made unavailable and our elderly have been deprived of care).

Today, hospital services are idling for some of them. The number of deaths has been the same as in previous years since May.

The health farce is only perpetuated by the use of PCR screening tests that are not designed for this purpose. Some countries, such as Portugal, have given up the use of these tests because the false positive rate reached 97%.

Under these conditions, it is not possible to enforce inept and criminal measures based on arbitrariness and amateurism. The government despises you as they despise us. You are citizens, you must join all those who do not want to lend themselves any longer to these abuses.

************

••••

The Liberty Beacon Project is now expanding at a near exponential rate, and for this we are grateful and excited! But we must also be practical. For 7 years we have not asked for any donations, and have built this project with our own funds as we grew. We are now experiencing ever increasing growing pains due to the large number of websites and projects we represent. So we have just installed donation buttons on our websites and ask that you consider this when you visit them. Nothing is too small. We thank you for all your support and your considerations … (TLB)

••••

Comment Policy: As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. This also applies to trolling, the use of more than one alias, or just intentional mischief. Enforcement of this policy is at the discretion of this websites administrators. Repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without prior warning.

••••

Disclaimer: TLB websites contain copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our readers under the provisions of “fair use” in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, health, economic and social issues. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than “fair use” you must request permission from the copyright owner.

••••

Disclaimer: The information and opinions shared are for informational purposes only including, but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material are not intended as medical advice or instruction. Nothing mentioned is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.